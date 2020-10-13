ELA Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $612,451.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00268291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00098782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.01472247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00155294 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

