ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EKTAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.13 on Friday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.