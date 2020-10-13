Ellaism One Day Trading Volume Tops $167.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $40,190.36 and $167.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.03353172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

