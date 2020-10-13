Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS ELOX opened at $2.94 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.