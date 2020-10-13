Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of AKO.B stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.75. 4,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

