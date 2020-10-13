Empire Company Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52. Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.88 and a 52-week high of C$40.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,113.48. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$905,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,528.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

