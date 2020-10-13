ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.50 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

