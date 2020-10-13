Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 87,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

