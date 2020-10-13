Encana (NYSE:ECA) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 2739298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Encana alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encana stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 318.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Encana worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.