Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.98. 9,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,032. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.