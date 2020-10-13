Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

EDV stock traded up C$1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.79. 450,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total value of C$295,228.80.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

