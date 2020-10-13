Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,471. The company has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.