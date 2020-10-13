Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on E. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

E traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 290,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ENI by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 25.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ENI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 72,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

