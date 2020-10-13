Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

E stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,715. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth about $2,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

