Enigma Market Cap Reaches $44.24 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Enigma has a total market cap of $44.24 million and $2.48 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00005127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00621682 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006218 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.03864125 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.