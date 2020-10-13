Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $136.09 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $136.09 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041085 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.86 or 0.04872843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.