Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of EPD opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

