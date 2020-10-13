ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives $103.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ePlus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ePlus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.32. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,828. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

