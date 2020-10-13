Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

