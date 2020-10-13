Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $43.77. 573,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,187. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

