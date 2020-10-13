Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 397,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 861,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

