Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Motco boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 334.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

