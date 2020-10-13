EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.18. 35,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

