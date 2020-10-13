Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Reaches $66,043.61 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $66,043.61 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.42 or 0.04887123 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,391,530 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

