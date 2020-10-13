EURBASE (EBASE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $757.00

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One EURBASE token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00009262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $757.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00089537 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009230 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021322 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00049593 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c . EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com

Buying and Selling EURBASE

