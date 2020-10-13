Everus Market Capitalization Hits $21.50 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Everus has a market cap of $21.50 million and $51,291.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041170 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.12 or 0.04899130 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00053271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,882 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

