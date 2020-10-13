Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

EVH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Evolent Health by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

