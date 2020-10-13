Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €22.55 ($26.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. Evotec has a 1-year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of €26.77 ($31.49). The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.78.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

