Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

