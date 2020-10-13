Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Exfo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exfo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Get Exfo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exfo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Exfo by 15.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.