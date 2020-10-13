ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,448 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of ExlService worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ExlService by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in ExlService by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,611. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

