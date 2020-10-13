eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EXPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,052. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 654.41 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.30 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eugene Frederick sold 145,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $4,622,521.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,114,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,683 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,172. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in eXp World by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

