Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $9.50

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,348,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 417,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 404,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

