Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. The stock has a market cap of $580.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,933,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 404,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

