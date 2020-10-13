Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Truist from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after buying an additional 304,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 719,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 324,709 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 227,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

