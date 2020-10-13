Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. The firm has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

