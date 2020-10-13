Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Shares of FB traded up $11.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.75. 30,998,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock worth $9,347,989. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

