Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMAO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

FMAO opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 176.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

