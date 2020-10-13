Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 72,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,866. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $257.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 77.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.