Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FRGI stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

