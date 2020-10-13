Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.
FRGI stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
