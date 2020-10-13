Financial Survey: FSD Pharma (HUGE) vs. Its Peers

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FSD Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68% FSD Pharma Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 FSD Pharma Competitors 136 360 409 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 92.40%. Given FSD Pharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 -$39.20 million -0.48 FSD Pharma Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -1.53

FSD Pharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s peers have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FSD Pharma peers beat FSD Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

