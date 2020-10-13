Financial Survey: Gold Resource (GORO) vs. The Competition

Gold Resource (NYSE: GORO) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gold Resource to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Gold Resource Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

This table compares Gold Resource and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million $5.83 million 31.78 Gold Resource Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.49

Gold Resource’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gold Resource and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource Competitors 731 2805 2597 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Gold Resource’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

