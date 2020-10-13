FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $774,062.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000170 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048198 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 720,195,129 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

