First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5,093.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

