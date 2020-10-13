First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

FBP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 1,262,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,787,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 310,462 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,881,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 334,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,287,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,793,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.