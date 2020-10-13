First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

FBMS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 62,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $514.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

