First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

FMBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered First Mid Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

