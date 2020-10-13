First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after buying an additional 1,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after purchasing an additional 955,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS remained flat at $$65.94 during trading on Tuesday. 2,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $66.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

