FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSV. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.73. 6,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,128. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $138.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService by 20.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 31.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.