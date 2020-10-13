FLETA (FLETA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.13 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $2.13 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00273356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01471018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00154673 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,099,438 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

